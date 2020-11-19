LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported on Thursday that more than 7,000 new Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday morning that 7,420 more cases were diagnosed through statewide testing, which brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 275,503.
Another 59 people have died from complications from the virus bringing the death toll in Indiana to 4,889 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
As of Thursday, 2,009,763 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,989,456 on Wednesday. A total of 3,725,334 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites in Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
