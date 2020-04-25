LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 14,395.
The Indiana State Health Department said 44 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 785. In addition, a total of 87 probable deaths have been reported. To date, 79,774 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 75,553 on Thursday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 194, followed by Cass County with 60 new cases and Hamilton County with 29 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 16 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 223, and Floyd County has 163 total confirmed cases.
