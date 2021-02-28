LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 736 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 661,9673 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,100 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 3.8% on Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Sunday, 3,117,201 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,106,426 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 18 new cases Sunday. In total, the county has reported 11,946 cases and 181 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 6.3%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 5.1%, reported 11 new cases of the virus on Sunday and zero deaths. That brings the county to 7,200 total cases and 169 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
To date, 992,727 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 565,722 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
