LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 750 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 80,415.
The Indiana State Department of Health also reported three new deaths Sunday, which brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 2,924.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has at least 1,410 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Floyd County has at least 890 confirmed cases.
Indiana's positivity rate currently sits at 8.9%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
