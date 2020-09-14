LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 106,540.
ISDH said two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,215.
In the last 7 days, the state’s positive rate was 4.9%, the state said. In Floyd County, the rate was also 5.69%. In Clark County, it was 9.78%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
