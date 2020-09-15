LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 758 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 107,229.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 20 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,235. To date, more than 1.2 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,016 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,252.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
