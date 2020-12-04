LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public health officials in Indiana say 84 more people have died from coronavirus for a total of 5,832 deaths in the state.
The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 8,003 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The overall number of cases in the state is 367,329. Public health officials say that in addition to the 84 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, there are another 290 people who likely died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 27 is 11.7%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
