LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 99,804.
The Indiana State Health Department said two more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,140. To date, 1,138,868 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,129,078 on Saturday, Sept. 5.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
