LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 855 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 55,654.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,627. To date, 614,455 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 604,635 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 759 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 468.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
