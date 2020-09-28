LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 879 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 118,322.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,365. To date, 1,366,294 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,358,860 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,259 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,396.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
