LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 880 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 93,313.
The Indiana State Health Department said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,072. To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,732 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,071.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.