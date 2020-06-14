LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 39,909.
The Indiana State Health Department said nine more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,240. To date, 348,391 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 340,637 on Saturday.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Sunday, nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.