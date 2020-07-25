LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 934 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 61,520.
The Indiana State Health Department said 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,698. To date, 690,274 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 678,749 on Friday, July 24.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 897 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 570.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
