LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 989 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 67,122.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,771. To date, 758,606 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 747,383 on Friday, July 31.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,062 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 665.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
