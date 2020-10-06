LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 126,946.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 8.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.9%. Statewide, more than 1.4 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 30 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,484.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
