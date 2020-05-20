LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 29,274.
The Indiana State Health Department said 38 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,716. To date, 195,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 189,330 on Tuesday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 119, followed by Lake County with 78 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 438 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 306.
