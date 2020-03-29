LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials reported 290 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Saturday.
In a release, the Indiana State Health Department said a total of 32 people in the state have now died from the novel coronavirus.
More Hoosiers are testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of Indiana residents with known infections to 1,514 .
Marion County had the most new cases, at 119, while Lake County had 17, Johnson County had 15, Hendricks County had 12 and Hamilton County had 10.
For a complete list of counties, go to the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m.
Virus testing is being done across the state. To date, 9,830 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.
Indiana's top health official says the state could be a month away from the peak of illnesses from the coronavirus outbreak. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Friday the projected illness peak in Indiana is expected in mid- to late April. She said that projection is based on modeling done by state agencies and how other states have seen the illness spread.
State officials insisted this week that Hoosiers abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order to rein in the coronavirus' spread and not take advantage of its travel and work exemptions. Holcomb's order took effect Wednesday.
