LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 77,565.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 20 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,898.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,333 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 837.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said that he still believes that masks and other mitigation measures have prevented an exponential spike in cases in Kentucky, but he warned that the state's positivity rate remains too high.
The governor reported 785 new COVID-19 infections, including 189 in Jefferson County, and said the positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, rose to 5.67%.
"We need to see a significant reduction in that rate," Beshear said.
He also announced six new statewide deaths, three of which were Jefferson County residents.
The White House has recommended that states relax mitigation measures only after the rate drops below 5%.
From Monday through Thursday, the state has reported 2,785 new infections, which is up 700, or 34%, from the same period last week, and up 453, or 19%, from the same period during the week before that.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to stick to wearing masks, washing their hands and physically distancing themselves from others.
"We know what we have a lot of work to do," he said.
Nationwide, more than 5.2 million people have become infected, and nearly 167,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 21 million people have contracted the disease, and more than 751,000 have died.
This story may be updated.
