LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 1,046 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 77,565.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.8 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8 percent. Statewide, more than 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 20 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,898.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,333 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 837.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
