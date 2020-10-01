LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 121,176.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 13 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,418. To date, 1,387,731 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,379,850 on Wednesday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,317 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,433.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
