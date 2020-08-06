LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 70,000 people in Indiana have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said Thursday that 1,051 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus. That brings to 71,051 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Officials said another six people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in Indiana to 2,811. The positivity rate for Indiana testing is at 8.8 percent.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has had 1,148 positive tests, 46 deaths and has a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5 percent. In Floyd County, there have been 740 positive cases, 45 deaths with a 7-day positivity rate of 9.6 percent.
As of Wednesday, more than 32 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
