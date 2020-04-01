LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 2,565.
The Indiana State Health Department said 16 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 65. To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 13,373 on Monday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 159. Hamilton County has 49 new cases, followed by Lake County with 25 and Hendricks County with 21.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 38 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 21.
