LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 7,391 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 85 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Thursday's update brings the Hoosier State to at least 482,734 total infections and 7,391 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
According to the health department, 3,123 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 12%, and its total positivity rate is 8.1%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 7,795 total confirmed cases (117 new) and 107 total deaths (two new). Floyd County has 4,761 total confirmed cases (50 new) and 92 total deaths (one new) related to the respiratory virus. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
As of Thursday, 2,572,545 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,556,493 on Wednesday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
