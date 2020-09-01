LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 721 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 94,891.
The Indiana State Health Department said 16 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,093. To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
As of Monday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 5.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 6.7%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,769 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,083.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
