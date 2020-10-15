LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,962 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday -- a new single-day record -- bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 141,212.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 23 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,632. To date, 1,521,402 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,511,060 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,680 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,644 with 65 virus-related deaths. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 9.9%, and its total positivity rate is 9.3%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
