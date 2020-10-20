LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state to at least 150,664 infections since March.
According to ISDH, 48 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,775.
As of Tuesday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 12.4%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Monday, 1,047 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 36.3% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 78.1% of its ventilators are available.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,854 confirmed cases, 33 of which were newly reported Tuesday, and 61 deaths. Floyd County has 1,748, 21 of which were reported Tuesday, and 67 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 1,572,350 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, up from 1,564,722 on Monday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
