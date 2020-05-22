LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 493 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 30,409.
The Indiana State Health Department said 27 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,791. To date, 208,561 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 202,995 on Thursday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 122, followed by Elkhart County with 61 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 446 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 311.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.