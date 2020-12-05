LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Indiana, and another 78 people have died from complications of the virus.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Saturday that an additional 7,793 Hoosiers were diagnosed with coronavirus bringing the total number of people known to have had the virus to 375,019 since the pandemic began.
With the additional reported 78 deaths, a total of 5,910 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state was bracing for a possible new surge of infections following Thanksgiving gatherings in the past week but that he didn't plan on toughening any statewide restrictions.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is at 12.4%. In southern Indiana, Jackson County is at 19.4% positivity, Washington County is at 12.7%, Clark and Scott Counties are 12%, Floyd County is 10.6% and Harrison County is 9.6%.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
