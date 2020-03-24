LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Tuesday morning, the state of Indiana is reporting 107 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 365.
To date, 12 Indiana residents have died from the virus, according to the health department.
A total of 2,931 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health to date, up from 1,960 on Monday.
Marion County reports the most new cases, at 51.
