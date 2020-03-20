LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-three new positive cases of the coronavirus were reported Friday morning from the Indiana State Health Department.
In a news release, the state said that now brings the total for the Hoosier State to 79. Since counties report cases to the state — which then release that information en masse — that number could be low or at least delayed. To that point, the Scott County Health Department confirmed its first case later Friday morning. The patient is in quarantine at their home, the health department said in a news release.
The new cases announced by the state Friday came from Allen, Boone, Floyd, Grant, Hamilton, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh and Vigo counties.
