LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Friday morning, the state of Indiana is reporting 336 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 981.
The state's health department says that seven more deaths were tied to COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 to 24.
A total of 6,936 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health to date.
