LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Thursday morning, the state of Indiana is reporting 170 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 645.
The state's health department says that three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 17.
A total of 4,651 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health to date.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
