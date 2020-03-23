LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of Monday morning, the state of Indiana is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total of cases to 259.
To date, seven Indiana residents have died from the disease, including an Allen County resident over the age of 60, whose death was announced on Sunday.
A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health to date, including 466 in the past 24 hours.
Marion County, Indiana, has the most cases, at 28.
