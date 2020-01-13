LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is giving residents a say in how they imagine the future of Lewis and Clark Parkway.
The town is seeking public input on a plan for the future, called Catapult Central Clarksville, or the 3C Master Plan. It will affect 600 acres of the Lewis and Clark and Broadway districts, which includes Green Tree Mall and River Falls Mall.
Town leaders say they want to prepare for the future, as more people choose to shop online.
Clarksville held its first public feedback session Monday. Early ideas include adding residential areas, commercial office space, mixed-use buildings and manufacturing businesses.
"Trying to understand the impacts of the changing retail landscape as well as the relocation of existing big boxes," Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said. "Understanding what this portion of our community really holds in the long run from an economic standpoint but also from a public visioning what does the community want to see here."
Clarksville will host several public feedback meetings over the next few weeks. For more information and updates on the plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.