LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High interest in COVID-19 vaccines has caused slowdowns to Indiana's vaccine registration site and 211 system.
Both systems are working, and state officials are urging people to be patient.
Hoosiers 80 and older are now eligible to sign up for the vaccine. The initial group is 3.8 percent of Indiana's population, but they represent 19 percent of hospitalizations and 52 percent of COVID deaths in the state.
Some contact tracers will also be repurposed to help people register for the appointments. First responders are also eligible for the vaccine.
Go to https://ourshot.in.gov to access the registration site. According to a news release, the site will put visitors into a holding queue when volume is high, which can mean longer wait times or an error message. Residents should be able to check back at a later time to access the system.
Individuals having difficulty registering online can call one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
According to the release, at least one vaccination site will be located in each Indiana county. Click here to find a vaccination site.
