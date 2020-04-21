LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many Indiana school districts face major challenges with internet teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some can't get enough laptops, while others are having a tough time finding reliable high-speed connections to the internet. But State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says attendance for e-learning has many definitions.
"They are all doing it differently," McCormick said, "whether that's based on participation or an hourly or actually a turn-in of an assignment or participation in a Zoom -- in a chat type of situation. It's just all over the place based on the individual teacher, the individual school, the individual district."
The Federal government has given districts a waiver for a lot of flexibility regarding the definition of attendance.
McCormick says about 25 percent of Indiana's districts had previous experience with teaching over the internet to help with make up days, but the rest of the districts are tackling e-learning for the first time.
