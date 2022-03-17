LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer helped Indiana State Police arrest a suspect for drug dealing.
Ky Grubb, 32, of Mitchell, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday.
Indiana State Police said Mitchell School Resource Officer Rob German told them Grubb had methamphetamine in his camper and children had access to the drugs.
When troopers searched the camper, they allegedly found a small container of meth, several smoking pipes and marijuana. Police say it was all in the living room area within reach of children.
Grubb faces a long list of charges, including neglect of a dependent and possession of meth and marijuana.
