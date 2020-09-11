LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana school districts are offering free meals to all students for the rest of 2020.
Greater Clark County Schools is participating in the free feeding program, which starts Monday.
"All kids can eat for free, for both breakfast and lunch ... whether they're in traditional learning or they're doing online learning," said Natalie Turner, nutrition service director for GCCS.
Turner said everyone qualifies, regardless of income level, no questions asked. The program runs through December 2020.
The federal program is open to all school districts in Indiana, as long as they applied through the state. Other districts on board include New Albany Floyd County, Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville.
"Right now, some kids are having to learn in many different styles that they're not used to, and their focus should be on learning -- not on if they can get a meal or where their next meal is going to come from," Turner said.
Turner said Greater Clark will offer a rotating menu, including fresh fruit, vegetables, salads and other kids' favorites, like chicken nuggets.
Starting Oct. 1, even more kids can eat for free. The district will open its meal service to anyone 18 and under, whether they're a student or not, plus offer meal services on Saturdays and Sundays.
It gives families one fewer thing to worry about during the pandemic.
"We're excited to not only get our students fed but also to help our families not have to do those extra things at home," Turner said.
Check with your local school district to see if they are participating.
