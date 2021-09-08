LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana schools will receive millions of dollars to keep kids safe while in the classroom.
The Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $19 million in state grants.
This is the third year the General Assembly has allocated funds for school safety investments. The awards will allow the board to fund projects proposed by 392 schools.
The program issues matching grants for school resource officers, active event warning systems and firearms training for teachers and staff. To be eligible for the funding, schools were required to have a completed threat assessment.
