INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate voted Monday to override the governor’s veto of a bill giving local elected officials power over county or city public health orders issued during emergencies.
House members were expected later Monday to also approve the bill that would require elected county commissioners or city councils to approve any local health orders that are more stringent than statewide directives if the local measures are to take effect. That would include mask mandates now in place for cities including Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart and Bloomington since the statewide mask order expired in early April.
The Republican-dominated Senate overrode the veto issued last week by GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb to make the new law effective immediately. Holcomb said he didn’t want to jeopardize the flexibility of local health officials as work continues to vaccinate more people against COVID-19.
Gov. Holcomb issued a statement that said he will work to make sure the legislature will have up-to-date information before the next regular session.
"I would have hoped that such sweeping change could wait until we gathered all the relevant experts and stakeholders to strike the right balance regarding local health authority during emergencies and avoid discouraging laudable service in the field of public health, especially knowing that it’s locally elected officials who appoint the local department of health board that hires the local health director in the first place," Holcomb said.
Republican legislators say the proposal is meant to provide a “check and balance” protecting the rights of business owners following complaints about COVID-19 orders closing or limiting businesses that have been imposed over the past year.
