LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIN) -- State senators in Indiana are scheduled to vote Monday on a bill that would allow authorities to place cameras in construction zones to catch speeding motorists and prevent fatal crashes.
If workers are present in the work zone, and motorists exceed the posted speed limit by at least 11 mph, they would face fines between $75 and $150, according to a story by WXIN in Indianapolis.
The proposal, Senate Bill 268, comes after a recent spike in work zone deaths. A similar proposal didn't make it far at the Statehouse last year.
If the state Senate approves the measure, it will move to the Indiana House, if the committee chair decides to take it up.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, previously has said the legislation would protect construction workers.
“As we put more and more money into highway construction, we’re creating more work zones and putting more workers at risk,” said Ford, who has previously proposed the idea.
Opponents have raised privacy concerns, saying the government watching residents with cameras evokes “Big Brother,” the leader of the totalitarian state in the dystopian George Orwell novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”
