LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to put cameras in construction zones to protect workers from speeding drivers.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, is pushing for the change for the third time. Under his proposal, the cameras would only be on when workers are there and would snap a photo of your license plate.
Drivers would only be ticketed if they're going at least 11 miles an hour over the speed limit.
For the first violation, drivers would get a warning. The second violation is a $75 fine, and it goes up from there.
"We put appeals processes into the bill so if someone doesn't feel they were driving that car at that time, there is a process in place where they can appeal," Ford said.
Other states with similar laws have seen drivers slow down by as much as 10 miles an hour.
