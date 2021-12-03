LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to help Hoosiers with mental health issues.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, specifically wants the state to look at students' mental health from elementary school through college.
Counselors are seeing issues in all groups, especially with anxiety, according to a report by Fox 59.
Ford said the state needs more data on the issue and needs to examine mental health more closely.
Mental health problems have even led to more kids being admitted to the hospital.
"We also have noticed that there's been an increase in our need to hospitalize some youth patients and some adolescent patients," Kimble Richardson, with Community Health Network, said.
Another lawmaker said the state can't give more money to mental health until 2023, but thinks gathering more information should happen.
A state agency recently created a free help line, connecting people in crisis to mental health counselors.
