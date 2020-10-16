LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight day and third time in a week, Indiana health officials Friday reported a single-day record number of new COVID-19 cases.
The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,328 new cases Friday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 143,495. That total is partially attributed to about 300 cases that were delayed in being released until Friday due to a technical issue, but even without those, the number would have still been the state's first ever with more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus.
In a news release, the state said 22 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,654. To date, 1,532,949 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,521,402 on Thursday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,722 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,667 with 65 virus-related deaths. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 10.4%, and its total positivity rate is 9.4%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.