LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Department of Health reported a new single-day record of 2,880 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state to at least 155,246 infections since March.
As of Wednesday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 12.9%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 1,091 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 31.1% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 78.1% of its ventilators are available. The ICU bed percentage is a drop of more than three points since Wednesday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,939 confirmed cases, 49 of which were newly reported Thursday, and 61 deaths. Floyd County has 1,791, 18 of which were reported Thursday, and 67 deaths.
As of Thursday, 1,594,365 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, up from 1,581,109 on Wednesday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
