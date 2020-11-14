LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday set a new single-day record of 8,451 newly reported COVID-19 cases.
Saturday's reported cases bring the state's total confirmed infections to 244,887 and the positivity rate to 10.9%.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 25 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,638. To date, 1,917,951 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,893,070 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 4,150 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. Floyd County has 2,600 confirmed cases and 74 deaths related to the respiratory virus.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.