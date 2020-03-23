LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) is calling on Indiana residents to help keep the state's food pantries operational during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many food pantries across the state work with volunteers over the age of 60. Due to the recent virus pandemic, older volunteers were asked to stay home to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus. FSSA is asking anyone who is not in a vulnerable health situation to consider volunteering to help keep food pantries open.
"Food pantries are critical harbors of hope in many local communities, and with them facing difficulties operating and possibly reducing the food supply to our neighbors in need, it is time to sound a loud call for help across the state," said FSSA Secretary, Jennifer Sullivan.
Anyone able and interested in volunteering can call 2-1-1 for a list of locations. Anyone in need of food assistance can also call 2-1-1 to apply for assistance.
