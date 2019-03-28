Indiana soldier comes home 75 years after being shot down in WWII

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana soldier is finally going home 75 years after he was shot down in World War II.
Below is video of Private First Class Clifford Mills arriving at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Friday night.
Mills was 29 when he was shot down in combat over Germany in 1944. His remains couldn't be identified, and he was buried in a U.S. Cemetery in Belgium. But in January, he was identified using DNA from his brother.
Now, Mills' body is being returned to his family in Tell City, Ind., where a police escort transported his body Friday night.
Visitation and a funeral for Mills will be held Saturday. He will be be buried next to his wife, who never knew what happened to her husband.
