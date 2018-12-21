EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A soldier from Indiana decided to surprise his mom by arriving home to Evansville a few days early.
U.S. Army Private Caleb Bare isn't afraid to say he's a momma's boy.
"Definitely a momma's boy," he said. "Not a daddy's boy. A momma's boy."
WFIE reports that he hadn't seen his mom, Valerie, in months. He's been working on the other side of the country for the U.S. Army, and his mom is a busy registered nurse. She didn't think he was coming home until Christmas.
"I was at basic training for two-and-a-half months. Then I'm at AIT for four-and-a-half months. I go back another month again, and then I go to South Korea for a year," Caleb said.
So he decided to arrive early and bring her flowers at Deaconess Midtown Hospital where she works. Other nurses were in on the scheme and told a few fibs about her day's assignments to allow her time to spend with Caleb. So with television cameras in tow, he was giddy as he made his way to the fifth floor.
When he saw his mom, Caleb ducked down on the other side of a desk before she spotted him and gasped. He quickly made his way around to give her a big bear hug.
"I missed you," Valerie whispered.
After the reunion, she said she had a suspicion Caleb would come home early.
