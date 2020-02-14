LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public's help to find two metal sculptures that were stolen from the White River State Park last week in Indianapolis.
The two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 from the Environmental Trail, according to Indiana Capital Police Detective Charles Meneely. The sculptures, which depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and its nest, are made out of black steel.
If you have any information about the sculptures, contact Meneely at 317-234-2131. Police are accepting anonymous tips.
